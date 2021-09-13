DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO Sells $42,052.78 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $42,052.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $513,500.00.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DermTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

