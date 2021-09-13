Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €167.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DB1. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €157.69 ($185.52).

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at €143.00 ($168.24) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a twelve month high of €155.00 ($182.35). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €145.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €142.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion and a PE ratio of 24.20.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

