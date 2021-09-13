Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €17.90 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €17.90 ($21.06) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €22.79 ($26.81).

DTE opened at €17.34 ($20.40) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.18. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

