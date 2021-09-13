Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Reduced by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises approximately 1.0% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $14,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diageo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,005,000 after buying an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,851,000 after purchasing an additional 106,960 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 71.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,159. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $202.35. The firm has a market cap of $124.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.