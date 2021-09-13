DIGG Market Capitalization Achieves $21.65 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. One DIGG coin can now be bought for $38,275.55 or 0.84547794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $21.65 million and approximately $171,583.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DIGG has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00079333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00127990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00181701 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,452.03 or 1.00400082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.32 or 0.07287939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $420.17 or 0.00928132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002982 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 566 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

