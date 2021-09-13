Digitex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.99 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00059135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00149649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00042566 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

