Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Cut by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC reduced its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,741 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises about 1.9% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,594. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $51.74 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.