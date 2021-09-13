Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to C$70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DLMAF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $45.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.68. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $47.38.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.