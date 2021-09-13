Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras Sells 5,000 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LPG traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 312,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,933. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth $1,088,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 28.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 25,221 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 10.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 43.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 49,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

