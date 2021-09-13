Duality Advisers LP Buys New Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alcoa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NYSE AA opened at $49.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.