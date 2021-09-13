Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,103 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $7,616,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,350,000 after buying an additional 242,383 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $6,017,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,763,000.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $56.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.54. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes bought 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBI. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.