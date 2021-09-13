Duality Advisers LP Increases Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 17.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 34,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 16.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 8.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,128,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,208 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 39.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 152.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 96,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

BMI opened at $102.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.33 and a 52 week high of $111.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 47.34%.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $598,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.