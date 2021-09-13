Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $38.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 801 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,277.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,543 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $98,464.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 63,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,365,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

