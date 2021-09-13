Duality Advisers LP Sells 1,128 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 31.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after acquiring an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in VMware by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $628,062,000 after acquiring an additional 78,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VMware by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,014 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $117,298,000 after acquiring an additional 65,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in VMware by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,064 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $109,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in VMware by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 689,191 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $103,688,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $141.32 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day moving average of $155.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.36.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $506,044. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.