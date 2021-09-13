Duality Advisers LP Sells 1,813 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,366,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 988.2% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

MGPI stock opened at $63.94 on Monday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $215,774.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,002.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

