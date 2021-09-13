Duality Advisers LP Sells 4,246 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after acquiring an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $471.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.80 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $481.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,543,761 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.95.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

