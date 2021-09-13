DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $70.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.