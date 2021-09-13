Dusk Network Price Reaches $0.15 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $55.88 million and $2.97 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00059224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00153415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00042751 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.