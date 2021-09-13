easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,150 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 932.72 ($12.19).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 680.80 ($8.89) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 827.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,622.05. The company has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

