easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,150 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 932.72 ($12.19).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 680.80 ($8.89) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 827.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,622.05. The company has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

