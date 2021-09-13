easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 720 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s current price.

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on easyJet in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 921.06 ($12.03).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 581.40 ($7.60) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 827.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,622.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

