easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 720 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s current price.

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on easyJet in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 921.06 ($12.03).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 581.40 ($7.60) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 827.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,622.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

