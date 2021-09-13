eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Positive Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their positive rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. Barclays raised their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.59.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $72.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 19.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 148,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $209,673,000 after buying an additional 197,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.