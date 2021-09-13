eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $83.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $72.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. eBay has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $303,481,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

