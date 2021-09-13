eBoost Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $55.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 41.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $55.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.74 or 0.00404844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000577 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

