Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $48.25 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.61.

NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.76. The stock had a trading volume of 64,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,669. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.26 million. Research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

