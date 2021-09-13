Economic Investment Trust Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
TSE EVT opened at C$123.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$691.22 million and a PE ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$119.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$118.83. Economic Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$94.89 and a 52 week high of C$123.50.
About Economic Investment Trust
Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.