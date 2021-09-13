Economic Investment Trust Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

TSE EVT opened at C$123.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$691.22 million and a PE ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$119.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$118.83. Economic Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$94.89 and a 52 week high of C$123.50.

About Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

