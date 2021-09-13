Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,771 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,579,461. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.58 and its 200 day moving average is $142.45. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $165.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.189 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

