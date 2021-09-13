Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 243.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,220 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.0% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,589 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded down $5.70 on Monday, reaching $330.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,171. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.23 and a 52 week high of $347.82. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.87%.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,432.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

