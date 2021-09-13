Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $8.30 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 432,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,924 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,596,000 after purchasing an additional 218,233 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in Cameco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,280,000 after acquiring an additional 573,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cameco by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,278 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,450,000 after acquiring an additional 946,907 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Cameco by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,438,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,338,000 after acquiring an additional 477,169 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.13. 1,140,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,228. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

