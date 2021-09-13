Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 25,247 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,247 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 35.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 10.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.75.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.78. 20,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,873. The company has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.99 and a 200 day moving average of $185.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

