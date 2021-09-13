Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,861 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $81,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.7% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 42.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 806,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,513,000 after purchasing an additional 242,022 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 336,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $120.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.91. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

