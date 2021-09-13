Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eiffage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY opened at $20.86 on Thursday. Eiffage has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.