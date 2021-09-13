Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,135.00

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,135 ($14.83) and last traded at GBX 1,116 ($14.58), with a volume of 14687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,108 ($14.48).

ECM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Numis Securities upgraded Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,046.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,028.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total transaction of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

