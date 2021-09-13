Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electromed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $113.15 million, a PE ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Electromed had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Electromed will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electromed by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 58,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 48,951 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 152,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The firm focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

