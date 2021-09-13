Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $16.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,451 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,043,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,413,000 after acquiring an additional 668,541 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,782,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,192,000 after buying an additional 56,515 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,277,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,529,000 after acquiring an additional 358,490 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,719. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

