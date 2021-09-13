Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 23rd

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $14.45 on Monday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 9.40% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $18,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.