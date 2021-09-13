Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Empire State Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE ESRT opened at $9.75 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -162.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.58% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $53,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.