Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EMP.A. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.56.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$39.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.09. Empire has a 1 year low of C$34.13 and a 1 year high of C$42.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 52,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.02, for a total transaction of C$2,112,098.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,745,823.59. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$304,945.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,195.41. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,935 shares of company stock worth $2,526,986.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.