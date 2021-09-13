Empirical Finance LLC Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 776,356 shares of company stock valued at $194,058,997. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $258.21 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $252.79 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

