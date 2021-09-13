Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $103.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.13. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $161.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

