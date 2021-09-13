Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 122,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 336,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,500,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 53,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $40.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

