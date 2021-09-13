Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 401.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,404 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $20.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

