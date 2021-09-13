Empirical Finance LLC Sells 4,467 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Anthem by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,857,000 after purchasing an additional 180,270 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,780,000 after purchasing an additional 106,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,305,000 after acquiring an additional 106,902 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.76.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $357.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $380.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

