Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Receives Hold Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$8.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $4.55 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $774.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

