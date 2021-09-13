Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 264,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,164,244 shares.The stock last traded at $2.76 and had previously closed at $2.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENDP shares. raised their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $665.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $713.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Endo International by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endo International during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Endo International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Endo International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Endo International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,296,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

