Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EGHSF. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EGHSF traded down $3.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.99. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.38.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.