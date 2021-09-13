Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 63,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 24,805 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EBTC stock opened at $32.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $386.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.50. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $27,314.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.