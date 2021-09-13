Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,551. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

