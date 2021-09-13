Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

NYSE:EPD opened at $22.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

