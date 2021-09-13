Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Entravision Communications has decreased its dividend by 23.1% over the last three years. Entravision Communications has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Entravision Communications to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.70. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.10 million. Analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

EVC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 68,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $445,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $47,092.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,065 shares of company stock worth $1,822,340. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entravision Communications stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 149.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,487 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Entravision Communications worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

