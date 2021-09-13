Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EVC. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

EVC opened at $7.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $622.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.70. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 68,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $445,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $47,092.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,340 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 30.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 380.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 172,965 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 496,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

